Contrasting of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) and Its Competitors

We are comparing China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Major Airlines companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.46% of all Major Airlines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has 58.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 16.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0.00% 4.80% 1.20% Industry Average 3.70% 19.94% 5.42%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited N/A 31 20.24 Industry Average 606.16M 16.36B 17.79

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 3.33 2.96

As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 61.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited -4.98% -9.67% -21.51% -11.67% -11.96% 0.33% Industry Average 4.28% 8.08% 17.54% 21.87% 42.00% 28.84%

For the past year China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.63 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.

Risk & Volatility

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals have beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.