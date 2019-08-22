Contrasting of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in China Ceramics Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -12.99 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 52 1.24 N/A 2.76 19.37

Table 1 highlights China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0.00% -71% -57.9% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. China Ceramics Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has a consensus target price of $60, with potential upside of 6.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Ceramics Co. Ltd. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 0% respectively. 49% are China Ceramics Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Ceramics Co. Ltd. 1.94% -6.52% -24.92% -52.84% -45.61% -44.03% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79%

For the past year China Ceramics Co. Ltd. was more bearish than AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats China Ceramics Co. Ltd.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.