Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.73 N/A 3.36 28.57 Seattle Genetics Inc. 72 15.25 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is 10.3 while its Current Ratio is 12.6. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -14.77%. Seattle Genetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.75 average target price and a 11.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Seattle Genetics Inc. looks more robust than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.