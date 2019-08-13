Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.37 N/A 3.36 28.57 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 1.01 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, with potential downside of -8.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.