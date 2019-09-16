Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 7.62 N/A 3.36 28.57 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 2 1236.33 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.