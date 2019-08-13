Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Since China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.32 N/A 3.36 28.57 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.3 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $88, and a -7.95% downside potential. Neon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a 642.19% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 69.8%. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.