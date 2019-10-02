Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

This is a contrast between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 104 2.80 16.39M 3.36 28.57 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15,812,831.64% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,955,653,289.35% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 1,594.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 10.9%. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 44.13%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.