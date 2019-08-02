Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.71 N/A 3.36 28.57 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7 67.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 12.6 and 10.3. Competitively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 36.1 and 36.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 5 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a -8.16% downside potential and a consensus target price of $88. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $31.8, with potential upside of 460.85%. Based on the results shown earlier, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 37% respectively. About 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 21.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.89% -14.57% -22.27% -20.32% -56.39% -11.57%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 26.37% stronger performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -11.57% weaker performance.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.