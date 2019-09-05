Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 93 7.86 N/A 3.36 28.57 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -14.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares and 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Insiders held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.