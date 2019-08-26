Contrasting of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Both China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.57 N/A 3.36 28.57 Cytokinetics Incorporated 10 22.73 N/A -1.93 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.26 and its 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cytokinetics Incorporated has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -10.91%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $15, which is potential 8.70% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cytokinetics Incorporated seems more appealing than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.