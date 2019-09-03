Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 14.86 N/A -1.37 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.28 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc. has a 73.27% upside potential and an average price target of $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 66.4%. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.