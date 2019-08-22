Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.36 N/A -1.37 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chimerix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chimerix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Chimerix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Chimerix Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 45.23%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 46.35%. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.