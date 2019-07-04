Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 23.50 N/A -1.43 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chimerix Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Chimerix Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -13.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chimerix Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 45.6%. About 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.