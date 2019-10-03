Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chimerix Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chimerix Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,732,418,524.87% -37.3% -35.1% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,808,147,702.19% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Chimerix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 and a Quick Ratio of 13.6. Competitively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.