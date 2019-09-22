Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 16.56 N/A -1.37 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chimerix Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta and it is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.6 and 13.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Chimerix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chimerix Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 40.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chimerix Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.5% and 69.1% respectively. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.