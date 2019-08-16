Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Since Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 3 17.24 N/A -1.37 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.07 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Chimerix Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.22. Alkermes plc’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chimerix Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Chimerix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chimerix Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

The upside potential is 37.80% for Chimerix Inc. with consensus target price of $3.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 41.49% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Alkermes plc is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc beats Chimerix Inc.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.