Contrasting of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 50.52M -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Chimerix Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix Inc. 1,694,485,072.70% -37.3% -35.1% Affimed N.V. 1,678,795,733.23% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 179.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chimerix Inc. is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.6. The Current Ratio of rival Affimed N.V. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Chimerix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats Chimerix Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.