Contrasting of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), both competing one another are Apparel Stores companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.03 113.93 The Children’s Place Inc. 95 0.64 N/A 4.48 21.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Chico’s FAS Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. The Children’s Place Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Chico’s FAS Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Children’s Place Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 8%

Risk & Volatility

Chico’s FAS Inc. is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.27. The Children’s Place Inc. has a 0.82 beta and it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Children’s Place Inc. are 0.8 and 0.2 respectively. Chico’s FAS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chico’s FAS Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 The Children’s Place Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a -23.57% downside potential and an average price target of $3. On the other hand, The Children’s Place Inc.’s potential upside is 39.22% and its consensus price target is $107.67. Based on the data given earlier, The Children’s Place Inc. is looking more favorable than Chico’s FAS Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chico’s FAS Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95%. About 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while The Children’s Place Inc. has 8.41% stronger performance.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.