Contrasting of Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Both Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 5 0.20 N/A 0.24 16.67 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.72 N/A 1.47 13.58

In table 1 we can see Chico’s FAS Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Chico’s FAS Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Eagle Outfitters Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.2% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 14%

Risk and Volatility

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s 0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 73.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s 0.85 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. Its rival American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Chico’s FAS Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a 37.28% upside potential and an average price target of $4.75. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.6 average price target and a 49.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. looks more robust than Chico’s FAS Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chico’s FAS Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. 12.22% 7.05% -30.46% -47.96% -61.84% -29.72% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -12.83% -8.26% -2.82% -8.22% -4.72% 3.36%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. had bearish trend while American Eagle Outfitters Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Chico’s FAS Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.