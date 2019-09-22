Contrasting of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSEP) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.49% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 83.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.28% 1.98% -0.03% 1.08% 1.28% 3.14% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has weaker performance than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s rivals beat Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.