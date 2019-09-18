Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

This is a contrast between Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 197.71 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Chiasma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 92.64% at a $11 consensus target price. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus target price and a -20.58% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 99.4%. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.