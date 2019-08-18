Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 53.11 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Chiasma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chiasma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk & Volatility

Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chiasma Inc.’s upside potential is 159.63% at a $12.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 22%. 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, PLx Pharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.