Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Since Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 20.42 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chiasma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility & Risk

Chiasma Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Chiasma Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$11 is Chiasma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 93.66%. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 125.81%. Based on the results shown earlier, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Chiasma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.21%. Competitively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. has stronger performance than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.