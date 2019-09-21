Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Merus N.V. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Merus N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Chiasma Inc. and Merus N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 93.66%. On the other hand, Merus N.V.’s potential upside is 9.00% and its consensus price target is $21.8. The data provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 65.8%. Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.21%. Insiders Competitively, held 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Merus N.V.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.