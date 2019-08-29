Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2857.55 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chiasma Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Chiasma Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Immunomedics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 116.96%. Competitively the consensus price target of Immunomedics Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 89.63% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chiasma Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.5% and 95.3%. About 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Chiasma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.