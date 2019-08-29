Contrasting of Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chiasma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Chiasma Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Chiasma Inc. has a 118.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11. Competitively the average target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 191.07% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Chiasma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.