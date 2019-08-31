Contrasting of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy Inc. 33 3.25 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.24 N/A 0.33 18.46

Table 1 demonstrates Chewy Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Chewy Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Liquidity

Chewy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Container Store Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.4 respectively. The Container Store Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Chewy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Chewy Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Chewy Inc. has a 0.00% potential and an average target price of $33. On the other hand, The Container Store Group Inc.’s potential upside is 56.25% and its consensus target price is $7. Based on the data given earlier, is looking more favorable than , analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chewy Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 78.2%. About 17.2% of Chewy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of The Container Store Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chewy Inc. 2.63% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% -4.09% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year Chewy Inc. had bearish trend while The Container Store Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Container Store Group Inc. beats Chewy Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.