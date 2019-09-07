Contrasting of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) and Its Competitors

As Specialty Retail Other company, Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Chewy Inc. has 18.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 54.82% institutional ownership for its competitors. 17.2% of Chewy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Chewy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Chewy Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Chewy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Chewy Inc.
|N/A
|33
|0.00
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Chewy Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Chewy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.53
|3.14
|2.55
The potential upside of the peers is 51.30%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chewy Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Chewy Inc.
|2.63%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.09%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year Chewy Inc. has -4.09% weaker performance while Chewy Inc.’s rivals have 28.75% stronger performance.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chewy Inc. are 0.5 and 0.2. Competitively, Chewy Inc.’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chewy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chewy Inc.
Dividends
Chewy Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Chewy Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Chewy Inc.
