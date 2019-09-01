Contrasting of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

We are contrasting Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.24 N/A 0.23 4.60 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 3.00 N/A 1.60 12.01

In table 1 we can see Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s current beta is 1.13 and it happens to be 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26.8 consensus target price and a 56.54% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 99%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s stock price has smaller decline than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.