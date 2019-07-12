Contrasting of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN)

Since Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 18 -163.36 N/A 2.75 6.28 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.79 N/A 0.64 37.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s upside potential is 16.87% at a $18.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 20.75%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.1% 0.37% 6.3% 4.32% 3.83% 10.18%

For the past year Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation had bearish trend while New York Mortgage Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.