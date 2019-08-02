Contrasting of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Pipelines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 42 3.28 N/A 2.60 17.38 Targa Resources Corp. 41 0.84 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Targa Resources Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Targa Resources Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1% Targa Resources Corp. 0.00% -3% -1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Targa Resources Corp. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Targa Resources Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Targa Resources Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Targa Resources Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Targa Resources Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Targa Resources Corp.’s potential upside is 39.97% and its consensus target price is $52.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Targa Resources Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Targa Resources Corp.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Targa Resources Corp.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.