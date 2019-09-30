Contrasting of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 45 4.10 40.73M 2.60 17.38 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 90,915,178.57% 157.1% 7.1% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares and 16.78% of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares. About 29.98% of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. was more bullish than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.