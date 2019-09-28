Contrasting of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Both Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Inc. 62 1.53 233.16M 0.99 65.74 NuStar Energy L.P. 28 -0.35 75.60M -6.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cheniere Energy Inc. and NuStar Energy L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Inc. 375,096,525.10% -40.5% 0.8% NuStar Energy L.P. 273,813,835.57% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cheniere Energy Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. From a competition point of view, NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1.55 beta which is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Cheniere Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

Cheniere Energy Inc. and NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

NuStar Energy L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 13.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheniere Energy Inc. and NuStar Energy L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 93.1% and 69.6% respectively. 0.8% are Cheniere Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, NuStar Energy L.P. has 9.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheniere Energy Inc. -3.5% -7.09% 1.09% -1.51% 1.8% 10.07% NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56%

For the past year Cheniere Energy Inc. was less bullish than NuStar Energy L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors NuStar Energy L.P.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.