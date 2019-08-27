Contrasting of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.72 N/A -0.80 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 637.00 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.03 beta. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 238.24%. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.98% and its consensus price target is $81.33. The information presented earlier suggests that ChemoCentryx Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 149.41% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.