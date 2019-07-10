Contrasting of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.35 N/A -0.80 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ChemoCentryx Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.3 beta means ChemoCentryx Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ChemoCentryx Inc. is $22.25, with potential upside of 151.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 57.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has weaker performance than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.