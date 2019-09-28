Contrasting of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 7 0.00 40.68M -0.80 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 -0.02 37.92M -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates ChemoCentryx Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 578,662,873.40% -111.1% -19.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,152,381,744.12% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.03 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChemoCentryx Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChemoCentryx Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 190.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ChemoCentryx Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.