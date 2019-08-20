Contrasting of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 12.22 N/A -0.80 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of ChemoCentryx Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s 39.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

ChemoCentryx Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ChemoCentryx Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 224.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 31.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year ChemoCentryx Inc. has -26.86% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.