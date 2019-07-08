Contrasting of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

As Education & Training Services companies, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 36 14.07 N/A -0.15 0.00 LAIX Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Chegg Inc. and LAIX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% LAIX Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Chegg Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LAIX Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Chegg Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LAIX Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Chegg Inc. and LAIX Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 LAIX Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Chegg Inc. is $38.5, with potential downside of -5.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chegg Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of LAIX Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Chegg Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.47% of LAIX Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 0.28% -4.66% -2.75% 34.55% 47.99% 28.25% LAIX Inc. -8.01% -10.8% -17.78% 3.31% 0% 31.79%

For the past year Chegg Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LAIX Inc.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats LAIX Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.