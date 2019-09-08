Contrasting of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 The Trade Desk Inc. 222 18.88 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Trade Desk Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than The Trade Desk Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Trade Desk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 7.14% upside potential and an average price target of $4.35. The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $231 consensus price target and a -0.91% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cheetah Mobile Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.4% and 82.1%. Insiders owned roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while The Trade Desk Inc. has 126.87% stronger performance.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.