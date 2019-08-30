Contrasting of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12 Rapid7 Inc. 53 9.13 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rapid7 Inc.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Rapid7 Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Rapid7 Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 10.13% upside potential and an average price target of $4.35. On the other hand, Rapid7 Inc.’s potential upside is 14.16% and its consensus price target is $61.29. The results provided earlier shows that Rapid7 Inc. appears more favorable than Cheetah Mobile Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.4% and 93.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64% Rapid7 Inc. -6.06% 4.91% 15.61% 57.08% 120.15% 94.64%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. has -46.64% weaker performance while Rapid7 Inc. has 94.64% stronger performance.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.