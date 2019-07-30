Contrasting of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Both Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 1.54 3.82 Aware Inc. 3 3.97 N/A 0.09 35.89

Table 1 demonstrates Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Aware Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aware Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Aware Inc. on the other hand, has -0.18 beta which makes it 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Aware Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and has 14.7 Quick Ratio. Aware Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Aware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Aware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 76.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cheetah Mobile Inc. and Aware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.7% and 32.1%. Insiders owned roughly 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0% -5.93% -16.86% -35.21% -51.45% -3.93% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Cheetah Mobile Inc. was less bearish than Aware Inc.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.