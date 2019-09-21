Contrasting of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 17.08 N/A -1.10 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 1.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Tocagen Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Tocagen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $4.33, with potential upside of 466.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.