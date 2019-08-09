Contrasting of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 26.82 N/A -1.10 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.96 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.6% and 11.6%. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.