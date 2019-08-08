Contrasting of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.36 N/A -1.10 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.74 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Liquidity

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.