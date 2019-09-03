Contrasting of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

As Biotechnology companies, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 24.43 N/A -1.10 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 48 2.68 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

1.9 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.5, with potential upside of 45.53%.

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 44.51% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

On 7 of the 9 factors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.