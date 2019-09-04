Contrasting of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

We are contrasting Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 25.94 N/A -1.10 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 158.99 N/A -2.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.6% and 46.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.