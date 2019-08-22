Contrasting of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) compete against each other in the REIT – Hotel/Motel sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust 19 2.45 N/A 0.63 28.48 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 7 0.52 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Sotherly Hotels Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a 13.77% upside potential and an average price target of $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.6% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chatham Lodging Trust -4.59% -3.35% -10.61% -11.06% -15.95% 1.02% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 2.9% 2.31% 0.42% 6.45% 2.31% 26.56%

For the past year Chatham Lodging Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio. Chatham Lodging Trust was founded on October 26, 2009 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily own, acquire, renovate and reposition full-service, primarily upper upscale and upscale hotel properties. The firm was formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corp. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Williamsburg, Virginia.