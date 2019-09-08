Contrasting of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.28%
|1.06%
|3.83%
|5.81%
|0%
|5.71%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.59%
|1.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.7%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.
