Contrasting of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 74%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.59% 1.48% 0% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited on 4 of the 4 factors.