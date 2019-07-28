Contrasting of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 21.68%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.1% 2.8% 0% 0% 2.58% Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23%

For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trinity Merger Corp.