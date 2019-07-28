Contrasting of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (CTAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

Both ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 36.3% and 21.68%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|2.58%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
For the past year ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trinity Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.