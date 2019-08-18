Contrasting of Chase Corporation (CCF) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT)

Since Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) and Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase Corporation 98 3.23 N/A 3.60 28.76 Ingevity Corporation 101 2.62 N/A 3.99 24.70

In table 1 we can see Chase Corporation and Ingevity Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ingevity Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chase Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Chase Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ingevity Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9% Ingevity Corporation 0.00% 49.8% 11.2%

Liquidity

Chase Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Ingevity Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ingevity Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Chase Corporation and Ingevity Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ingevity Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Ingevity Corporation has a consensus price target of $115.67, with potential upside of 51.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chase Corporation and Ingevity Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 94.2% respectively. 1.5% are Chase Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Ingevity Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53% Ingevity Corporation -5.5% -8.39% -11.06% 5.78% 2.22% 17.74%

For the past year Chase Corporation was less bullish than Ingevity Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ingevity Corporation beats Chase Corporation.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for the food, water, beverage, and chemical purification industries. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various applications, including asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, oilfield exploration and production, and other diverse industries. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.